Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$96.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$77.36.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

