Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RYFL opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94. Royal Financial has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

About Royal Financial

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

