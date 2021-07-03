Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 42.3% in June

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
Royale Energy Company Profile
