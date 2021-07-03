Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 42.3% in June

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

