RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

RPM International has increased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

RPM stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

