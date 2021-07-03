Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Capitalization Achieves $79,413.37

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.24 or 0.00061261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $79,413.37 and $87,356.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00134838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00170018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.67 or 1.00025421 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.