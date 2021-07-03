Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $42.94 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after acquiring an additional 187,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

