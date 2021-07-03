Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $499,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,494,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 629,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.