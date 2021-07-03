Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

