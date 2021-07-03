Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,061 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Consolidated Water worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $92,406. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

