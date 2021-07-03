Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 839 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Preferred Bank worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,385 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $949.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

