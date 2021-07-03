Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,799,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $170.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

