Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SACH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sachem Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 44.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

