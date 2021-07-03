Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of Sage Therapeutics worth $18,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

