Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Saia by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Saia by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

Shares of SAIA opened at $210.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.77. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.74 and a 52-week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

