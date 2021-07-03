Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 55.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.07.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $210.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.74 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

