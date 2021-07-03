salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $248.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.