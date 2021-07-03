salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,936 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 18.6% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $38,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.20. 4,056,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

