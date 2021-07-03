Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.35 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

SAND opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

