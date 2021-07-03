SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 128.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $322.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.03. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

