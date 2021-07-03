Schroder Investment Management Australia – Real Return (managed) Fund (GROW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on July 12th

Schroder Investment Management Australia – Real Return (managed) Fund (ASX:GROW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Schroder Investment Management Australia – Real Return (managed) Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Management Australia - Real Return (managed) Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Management Australia - Real Return (managed) Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.