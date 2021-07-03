Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,069,000. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

