Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

