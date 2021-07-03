ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $790.00

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 790 ($10.32) and traded as low as GBX 303.44 ($3.96). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 305.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 34,489 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 790. The stock has a market cap of £116.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

