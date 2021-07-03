Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,665 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $251,506,000 after buying an additional 229,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

NYSE:SE traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $273.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.02. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

