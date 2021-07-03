Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SEEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. 4,106,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,168. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,582,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.