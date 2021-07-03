Sei Investments Co. Has $350,000 Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 307,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

