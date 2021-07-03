Sei Investments Co. Has $359,000 Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Upland Software by 32.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Upland Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.57 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

