Sei Investments Co. Has $444,000 Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NWLI opened at $229.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.64. The firm has a market cap of $833.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.