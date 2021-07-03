Sei Investments Co. Invests $391,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CGI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CGI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CGI by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

