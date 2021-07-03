Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth $4,472,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth $190,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth $151,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CANG. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $5.30 on Friday. Cango Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

