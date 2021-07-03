Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Select Medical worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,496,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.