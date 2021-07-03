SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STL. Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STL stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.71. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

