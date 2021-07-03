SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Colfax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

