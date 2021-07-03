SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,471 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

