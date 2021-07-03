Sharder (SS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,855.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Sharder has a market capitalization of $883,056.52 and approximately $78,855.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

