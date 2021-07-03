Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Declines By 29.4%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 481,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.5 days.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.