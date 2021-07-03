Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Increases By 43.8%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of APSG remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,767. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

