Short Interest in Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Drops By 40.3%

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AVSR opened at $0.13 on Friday. Avistar Communications has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

