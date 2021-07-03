Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Decreases By 23.7%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.45. 989,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,537. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

