Short Interest in Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Expands By 27.2%

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCTC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

