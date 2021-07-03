Short Interest in Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Expands By 27.2%

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCTC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Clean Coal Technologies
