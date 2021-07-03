Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Grows By 31.5%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 844,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 243,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,422. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at $8,899,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.