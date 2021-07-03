Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Declines By 27.8%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,255,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLMAF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.15. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

