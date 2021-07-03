Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Decreases By 40.3%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESVIF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

ESVIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

