Short Interest in Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Decreases By 22.1%

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.0 days.

EQGPF stock remained flat at $$109.02 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

