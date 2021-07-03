Short Interest in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Decreases By 39.2%

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,356. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

