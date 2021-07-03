Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Decreases By 37.3%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,863. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

