Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expands By 93.5%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $8,192,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLTO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $126.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Galecto has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

