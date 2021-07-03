Short Interest in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Expands By 79.0%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,500 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the May 31st total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.30 on Friday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

