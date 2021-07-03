Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Rises By 37.2%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS HHDS opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Highlands REIT has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

