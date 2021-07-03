Short Interest in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Declines By 30.6%

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,193,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 231,225 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,532,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

